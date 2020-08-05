1/1
Billie Joyce Hall
HALL, Billlie Joyce (Wall) Billie passed away August 1, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born in Double Horn, TX growing up there and in Marble Falls, TX. After marrying Sebran Hall in 1948, they moved to Austin. Billie was a housewife and mother for many years until at the age of 45, she went to work for the Austin-American Statesman. After retirement, she enjoyed attending her church, Westover Church of Christ and any game played by her grandsons or the Texas Longhorns. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sherman and Enola Wall and her husband, Seb. She is survived by her children: Sheryl Hall, Denise Hall and Randal Hall (Kay); grandsons Nicholas Hall (Shannon) and Garrett Hall (Missy); great-grandchildren Grey, Hudson and Lillian; sisters Jane Kruse and Barbara Crochet; sister-in-law Rosie Hall; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Colonial Gardens Memory Care for the excellent care she received. A graveside funeral service will be held at Smithwick Cemetery Thursday, August 6th at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Capital Area Food Bank. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Smithwick Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home North - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
