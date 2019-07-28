|
|
MASTERS, Billie Joyce Billie Joyce Masters, 84 of Austin, passed away June 22, 2019 in Abilene, where she had resided for the past two years. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am, Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Georgetown Community Center, 455 East Morrow Street, Georgetown, Texas. Abilene arrangements under the direction of Piersall Funeral Directors. Billie was born to William and Maudie McKay Wilkins on September 6, 1934 in Rotan, Texas. In 1963, Billie, her husband Clay, and their three small children moved to Austin, where she began her career as a hostess at the Driskill Hotel Restaurant. Her belief in hard work, diligence in learning, curiosity in life, and love of beauty led her to successful endeavors as a caterer, a gardener, and finally, an antique dealer. Billie dealt specifically in French antiques, which took her to Paris, the city she loved best, where she leased and later owned an apartment from which she worked several months each year. Her enthusiasm for life, chocolate and anything pink are stories worthy of remembering and repeating. We will never forget. The family is thankful to Addy Guerra, who gifted Billie's journey with professional care, encased with dignity, understanding and humor, and to Hospice of The Big Country who gave their knowledge and dedication of love and care to Billie. Billie is "Mom" to Loretta (Walter) White of Austin, Danny (Mary) Masters of Georgetown, and Paul Masters of Austin. She is "Lallie" to four grandsons and their families: Ricky and Monica Masters, their children Agnes and Clara of Taylor; John and Romy Hanna, their children Evelyn and Rachel of Austin; Mark and Lindsey Hanna, their children Henry, Sam and Margot of Austin; Paul and Kasey Hanna, their children Wyatt and Lincoln of Roswell, New Mexico. She is "sister and soul-mate," to Betty Davis of Abilene, and "Tante Billie" to treasured nieces and nephews. She is the family's "Auntie Mame." Billie has countless friends in Abilene, Austin, and Paris, France, including Jace Minor, Anne Golding, Dominique Dreyfus, Alan Stearman and Sabine Dederoy-Lamine. Billie is preceded in death by her children's father, Clay Masters; her parents; her nephew Mark Welch; brothers-in-law, Alton Davis and Darrell Owings; brothers- and sisters-in-law, M.L. and Lillie Masters, Melton and Millicent Welch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Hospice of the Big Country, 4601 Hartford Street, Abilene, TX, 79605 or a . Condolences may be left for the family at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 28, 2019