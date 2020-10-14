MULANAX, Billie Lois Age 83, of Austin, formerly of Sanger, died surrounded by her loving family at her home in Austin on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Mrs. Mulanax was born on August 26, 1937 in Wichita Falls to William A. and Robbie (Horsley) Skinner. She was married to Leon Gene Mulanax on June 15, 1962 in Las Cruces, NM. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Sanger and Real Life Church in Austin and also the Eastern Star. She worked as an Operating Room Technician for twenty-five years at Denton Regional Medical Center. Billie is survived by her husband, Leon Mulanax of Austin; daughters, Vickie O'Donnell (Steve) of Amarillo, Debra Thomas (T.J.) of Austin, Cheryl King (Doug) of Groesbeck; sons, Allen Pitchford of DeSoto, Tom Mulanax (Susan Lindsay) of Austin; sister, Catherine Mote of Wellington; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren. Billie's family was the center of her life, and helping others was the center of her heart. Her family considered her the life of the party, and she lit up any room with her presence. She always gave of herself to whatever was the need. If you needed solace and peace, she was the place. If you needed motivation to turn your life around, she was the boot. If you just needed a hug and some advice she was your person. Billie was a lifelong seamstress and quilter, and used her talent to begin a quilt ministry for those who suffered with cancer. Countless lives were blessed through her act of love. Hundreds of her quilts will live in the hearts and homes of so many, for many years to come. Billie had an amazing green thumb, and loved to work in her garden. A love she enjoyed sharing with her grandchildren. She never met a stranger, and always made you feel welcomed and loved. No matter who you were when you met her, you left knowing Billie loved you. Billie has expressed donations be made to her church building fund in her memory in lieu of flowers. A memorial fund has been established and can be accessed through this link http://bit.ly/BillieMulanax
A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, October 16, 2020 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust St., Denton. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, 708 South 5th Street, Sanger. A memorial service will be held at Real Life Church, 13701 FM 1826, Austin, at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 24, 2020.