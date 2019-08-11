|
|
KASSON, Billie Marie Benedict Billie Marie Kasson, 45 year resident of Austin, TX, died August 4, 2019, at age 92. Her husband, William J. Kasson (Bill), age 98, preceded her in death in 2014. Billie Marie was born in Alexandria, LA, March 17, 1927, to Robert Arthur Benedict and Marie Sartori Benedict. During WW II, her family moved to Midland, Texas. Mama was a Midland High School student of 15, when she met our Daddy, Bill, a bombardier instructor and US Army Air Forces Captain stationed at Midland Army Airfield, Bombardier Training Base. The sparks flewthey were both soon smitten. After Mama's graduation, they married June 1, 1944. Settling in Midland, 7 children were born within 14 years. Mama was a proficient homemaker and multi talented in creative arts. She was a prolific oil painter. One of her paintings was of a Texas Live Oak. It's two trunks merged as one, supporting spreading branches shading a bluebonnet field. Mama always said the two connected trunks symbolised her life with Bill, the branches were their children, their living legacy. Indeed, their marriage of 70 years was always about "the kids", later the grand kids, and then the great grand kids. Mama's constant exhortation in child rearing was, "Good, better, best. Never let it rest. 'Til your good is better and your better is best!", often met by our glazed over eye rolls as we became teenagers. Nevertheless, Mama applied this rule to her own life, striving for perfection in all she did. She was a self taught musician, playing the piano, organ, guitar, ukulele; a songwriter with 58 copyrighted songs which she sang to her 3 generations of children. Mama was a poet and creative story writer and served as President of the Austin Kwill Klub for many years. She was an accomplished crocheter, knitter, and seamstress often designing her own patterns for original dresses for herself and 3 daughters. She was a Master Gardener, active in several garden clubs in Midland and Austin, a competitor in Floral Arranging Shows frequently winning blue ribbons in every category. Mama was a barber, doing all Daddy's and 4 sons' haircuts. A superb cook, having learned from Daddy's mother who was a German chef, she kept us supplied with homemade breads, pies, cinnamon rolls, cakes. On top of this Superwoman profile, in 1960, before moving to Austin in 1974, she began a 14 year career at Continental Oil in Midland becoming the chief Administrative Assistant in the Exploration Dept. and later, Head of Public Relations. When home computers hit the scene, she bought a big one and learned every aspect of keyboarding, graphic design and software programs. A Facebook fan, she kept up with family, friends, and even discovered new family members on FB. Mama and Daddy involved their children in their interests and skills by constantly teaching us the same, but most importantly instilling in us a deep work ethic. Growing up we sometimes felt their determined drive and expectations for excellence would wear us 7 kids out, but we all survived well into adulthood and are now the wiser, stronger, and certainly more grateful for it. Billie Marie and Bill's dedicated team work and family fidelity branched into a living legacy multiplying from 7 children to 10 grandchildren to 17 great grandchildren. Their children include: Bill Kasson (Brooks) of Austin, Linda Rossby of Little Rock, Evie Sullivan Hofmann (Bob) of Austin, John Kasson (Kay) of Round Rock, Mike Kasson (Crucy) of Austin, Joe Kasson (Marcia) of Buda, Elizabeth Smith (Matt) of Dripping Springs. Their grandchildren are: Chanda Rossby Camden (Grant), Starr Kasson Gregg (Gary), Grace-Eva Yeager (Micheal), John Kasson (Sabrina), Will Kasson, Joe Kasson (Jenny), Rebecca Kasson Walker (Chris, deceased), Michelle Kasson Jones (Thad), Lori-Beth Smith Sewell (Brent), Tiffany Kasson Pool (David). Their great grandchildren are: Sarah, Maddie, Hannah, and Matthew Yeager; John and Tessa Kasson, Jackson and Judson Kasson, Blake Walker, Carter Kasson, Aislinn and Finn Camden, Travis Pool, Jude and Isaac Jones, Adalyn and Linley Sewell. We all give thanks for the gift of life and love from Billie Marie Kasson. She will be interred beside beloved Bill at Riverbend Remembrance Gardens, Austin, TX. Together in life for over 7 decades, they touched the lives of many and made this world a better place.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 11, 2019