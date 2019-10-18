Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
|
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
14501 North Ih-35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
(512) 251-4118
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
14501 North Ih-35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
14501 North Ih-35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
View Map
Billie Parks Garza


1927 - 2019
Billie Parks Garza Obituary
GARZA, Billie Parks Billie Parks Garza, age 92, passed away on October 14, 2019. She was born on April 4, 1927 to her parents, Perry M. Parks and Iva May (Barnard) Parks. She married Andrew S. "Buster" Garza in 1947 and was by his side for 56 years until he passed in 2003. Billie is preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Walter O. Parks, Barnard W. Parks, Ira M. Parks, and Marvin L. Parks. Left behind to cherish her memory is her sister, Perry May Hill; her children, LaDeanna (Bill), Ronald (Peggy), and Beverly (David) and former daughter-in-law Judy; her grandchildren, Navae, Chris, Michael, John, Marie, Andrea Denise, Samantha, James, Kathryn and Andrea; twenty two great grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N. Interstate Highway 35, in Pflugerville, Texas. Pastor Greg Hill will be officiating. Interment will follow at Cook Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery in Pflugerville. A Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. To leave online condolences or to share memories of Billie with her family, please visit www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 18, 2019
