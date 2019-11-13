|
KLEIN, Billie Rose Billie Rose Klein, better known as Beebs, a devoted and beloved educator and businesswoman, died at the age of 92 from natural causes in Austin, TX, on October 31, 2019. Born on July 7, 1927 in Beaumont, TX, to Lucrezia 'Grace' and Pasquale Mazzagatti, Billie Rose grew up alongside her two older sisters Connie Davis and Mary Ellen Thornhill, where they learned an early appreciation for vegetables grown in their father's garden and old fashion Italian comfort food. Early on, Billie Rose had an affinity for educating when she helped teach English to her father, an Italian immigrant from Calabria, Italy. When Billie Rose moved to Austin to attend the University of Texas, she discovered her fondness for synchronized swimming and THE Longhorns. It was during a stage production of Harvey at UT where she met another crewmember, Harold Klein, who would become her future husband. According to both of them, it was love at first sight. In 1957, Billie Rose and Harold founded Sycamore Private School in Nederland, TX. Billie Rose specialized in teaching reading & writing and special at it she was. Billie Rose & Harold began Sycamore Austin in 1988. After the death of her one true love Harold in 1990, she and her son Hal joined forces to run Sycamore Austin and continue the family tradition of educating young children. Billie Rose was passionate about teaching and adored by her students from Sycamore in Nederland and Austin, as well as those whose lives she touched once she started teaching at Graham Elementary in Austin, at the age of 74. Educating children was her life-long passion which she continued to fulfill until she retired (for the second time) at the age of 91. She loved Austin and all things Austin and looked forward to trips to the UT Co-op, blooming Bluebonnets, Rudy's BBQ & Chuy's. Billie Rose is preceded in death by her loving husband Harold, parents Grace & Pasquale Mazzagatti, sisters Connie Davis & Mary Ellen Thornhill, and niece Barbara Jo Patterson. She is survived by her three children, Betsy Barker of Santa Fe, NM, Cindy Reeder & husband Patrick of Kiln, MS, and Hal Klein & wife Karen of Austin, TX; as well as 12 Grandchildren, Kate Barker-Froyland & husband Thomas, Callie Jo Grigaliunas & husband Audrius, Max Reeder, William Klein, Jack Reeder, Nicki Reeder, Sam Reeder, Michael Klein, Patrick Klein, Tommy Reeder, Joe Reeder & Hallie Klein; in addition to 3 Great- Grandchildren, Calvin (4), Cooper (2) & Charlie Grigaliunas (6 mos.), and Great-Niece Kimberlee DeMarco. Beebs was an amazingly generous, kind & loving person, an eternal educator and avid Longhorn fan in a small package, for which the world is a little less fun & bright without. She is & will be very missed all whose lives she touched. Hook Em'!
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 13, 2019