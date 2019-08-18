|
COTTON, Billie Sue (Stovall) October 3, 1942 ~ July 26, 2019 (76) Billie (call me Sue) Stovall MacIntosh Cotton passed away July 26, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Scarlett (Marc) Shoemaker, granddaughter Robyn (Tony) Shoemaker Salamone, and great grandson Dylan. One of seven children, she was born on October 3, 1942 to Violet and Bill Stovall, and is survived by sisters Maxine Lloyd, Evalena Reinehr and Laura Herwig, and 'little' brother David (Rosemary) Stovall. She is also survived by cousins, nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her mother, father, and two brothers. Sue spent most of her early childhood on a ranch between Moody and Eddy Texas before moving to Austin as a teenager. During her teenage years, she and sister Evalena sang with numerous bands, and performed on television and the radio. She was a proud graduate of Travis High School. She became a Licensed Vocational Nurse in the late 60's, working at several hospitals, until retiring from the Austin State Hospital. She loved animals, and supported animal rescues by adopting 2 of her long-time cat companions from a local rescue shelter. She also loved classic rock, cooking and comedy. Although she relocated to Indiana in 2015 due to failing health, Austin was always her home. A memorial service will be held at Bannockburn Baptist Church in Austin on Wednesday August 21st at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Austin Pets Alive or the Lewy Body Dementia Association.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 18, 2019