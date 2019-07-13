MCADAMS, Billy James Billy James McAdams, 86 of Cleveland, Texas passed away July 9, 2019. He was born November 7, 1932 in Trinity County to parents JF and JoAnn Cox McAdams who preceded him in death. He moved to Cleveland when he was a teenager, and was very active in school activities. Bill was a graduate of the University of Texas in Austin where he received his Doctor of Jurisprudence. He and his wife Jean moved back to Cleveland after his retirement from the Texas Department of Transportation, where he served as lead counsel in Austin. Bill served on the Cleveland City Council, was active in the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce and the Unity Committee of Cleveland. He was instrumental in the creation of the Cleveland Historical Museum. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Jean Noble McAdams; son, Mark McAdams and wife Mandee; daughter, Susan McAdams Petee and husband Doug; and grandchildren, Maverick and Major McAdams, Lindsey and Jordan Petee. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 at McAdams Cemetery, Bedias, Texas. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jo Bob Croley, Kenneth Riggs, Joe Bazar, James Manley, Bobby Wood, Dr. Bernard Lewis and Dennis Kirkonis. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Cleveland Historical Museum. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 13, 2019