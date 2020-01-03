|
GIBSON, Billy Joe "Hoot" Billy Joe "Hoot" Gibson, age 89 of Hutto, Texas died December 29, 2019. Mr. Gibson was born in Brownfield, Texas on May 12, 1930 to Jessie and Ethel Gibson. He spent many years in that area attending school at Wellman and Welch. He served in the United States Army. In 1955, he married his first love Maxine and they had two beautiful children Candy and Kelly Joe. After coming to the Austin area in 1961 he had multiple businesses, being well known for Double R Towing, 'Hoot' Gibson Sales Co. Auto Parts, and Gibson Limousines. He was a regional manager in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and New Mexico for Rema of Texas. He was proud to be affiliated with the Austin Road Rider's Association for many years enjoying many charitable rides all over the southern region of the United States. Joe was blessed to have two loves in his life. In 2001, he met Vermell Taylor. They spent 20 years enjoying retirement together. He is survived by his partner Vermell Taylor, daughter Candy and son-in-law Terry Powell, daughter-in-law Miki Gibson, sisters Neva and John Slettebo, Frances and Don Eaton, grandchildren Annette and husband Cory Gafford, Kevin and wife Stephanie Powell, Brett and wife Chelsea Powell, Shannon and husband Zuri Linzer, and Courtney and husband Britton Shelly, and several great grandchildren. Rhonda and Phillip Kitchens and boys, Nicole and Chris Jackson and girls, and brothers Steven and Mike Taylor, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Maxine Gibson, son Kelly Joe Gibson, parents Jessie and Ethel Gibson, brothers Gene, Donald, and J.E. Gibson. In-laws Mack Baylis and Nora Parks. Pallbearers are Terry Powell, Kevin Powell, Brett Powell, Phillip Kitchens, Abraham Perez, and Ben Quinn. Honorary pallbearers Britton Shelly, Cory Gafford, Zuri Linzer, Mike Taylor, Steven Taylor, and John Slettebo. Viewing will be held Friday January 3rd, 2020 6pm 8pm. Services will be held Saturday January 4, 2020 at 2pm. Viewing and service both to be held at Cook Walden Capital Parks funeral home in Pflugerville, Texas. Burial will be at Capital Memorial Park Pflugerville, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 3, 2020