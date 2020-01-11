|
WOODY, Billy Joe "BJ" Billy Joe "BJ" Woody, age 92, died of cardiac disease on January 8, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Bill was born on September 3, 1927 in Caldwell County to parents Gaston and Fannie Parker Woody. He graduated from Lockhart High School. After service in the Army Air Corp during WWII, he graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a degree in business in just three years, at which time he began the life of an entrepreneur. His diverse business interests allowed him to retire at the age of 52. He built a house on Lake LBJ and became a pilot, owning several planes during his life. He and his second wife, Lolly, enjoyed travelling and motor homing around the United States, as well as Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Central America. Bill especially enjoyed landing his seaplanes on the lake behind his home and collecting cars. Bill is survived by his sister, Dorothy Nichols of Temple; his son, Gordon and wife, Moira, of Lockhart, their four children, Katie of Brazil, Thaddeus of Washington D.C., Mary of Spring, and Rebecca of Lockhart; his daughter, Patricia Matthews of Taylor and her sons, Wayne and wife Stephanie of Taylor and their son Ethan Wayne, and Bryan and wife Dee of Georgetown and their children Owen Anthony and Bryan Andy; and his stepson, Ken Williams and wife, Janie of Dripping Springs, and their children, Sean and Stephanie of Austin. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Gaston and Fannie, his brothers, Carrol and Jimmy, and his wife, Lolly. Graveside services will be held Monday, January 13th, at 1:00 P.M. at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bill's life. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation and thanks to the staff at Brookdale Westlake Rehab and Hospice of Austin for their care of Bill in his final days.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 11, 2020