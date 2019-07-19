CHAMBERS, Billy Lee Billy Lee Chambers, 67, born October 26, 1951 to Newt and Virgie Chambers, passed away July 15, 2019 in Aransas Pass, Texas. Billy is survived by his wife of 47 years, Brenda Chambers, daughter's; Dawn Copeland and her husband Robert, and Brandy Dussetschleger and her husband Louis (aka Bunky), grandchildren; Shelbie, Trey, Skylar, Denaee, Chance, Heaven and Armani, Dylan and Alyssa, step grandchildren; Playa and B.J., great grandchildren; Lacie, Paislee, Adriana, brothers; Harold Chambers, Louis Chambers and his wife Teresa, Ron Chambers, and Gary Chambers, many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. All of who loved him dearly. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, brother's; Charles "Buddy" Chambers, and Donald Chambers and his sister -n- law Diane Chambers. Billy worked for many years in the film industry and made many lifelong friends. He was a member of Teamster Local 657. He loved fishing which prompted his move to the coastal community. He loved visiting and harassing family members and friends. He will be missed. Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home. Arrangements Entrusted To: Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory 2003 W. Wheeler Ave Aransas Pass, Texas 78336 361-758-3221 Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 19, 2019