Billy Pausewang
PAUSEWANG, Billy "Logan" God needed the "best machinist" in heaven so He called Logan home on July 19, 2020, after he battled devastating COVID-19 for 12 days. Logan was born October 22, 1925, in Bartlett, Texas, to Paul and Katie Ivicic Pausewang. At age 5, his sister, Ruby Lee, was welcomed into the family. He and Ruby were baptized together at a revival they attended as youth. Logan graduated high school at the age of 16 and at 17 entered the US Navy in 1943. After serving stateside during WWII, he was honorably discharged in 1946, beginning his work career at Capitol Machine Works. On June 3, 1950, Logan married the love of his life, Imola Mae Mills, at Hyde Park Baptist Church in Austin. He was an integral player on the HPBC Men's Fast Pitch Softball team playing shortstop. God blessed this marriage with 2 daughters, Brenda Lois and Betty Linn, living on W. St. Johns before moving to Ohlen Road, which remained home for 57 years. Completing 20 work years at Capital, Logan and Imola became entrepreneurs opening "Logan's Machine and Welding, Inc.". When not working at the shop, they shared "love time" with Brenda and Betty's familieshow they loved their girls, spouses and grandchildren! Trailer traveling adventures to Eagle Nest, NM and beyond with Betty and Vern became their vacation fellowship. October 1997, after watching the aspens turn in Buena Vista, CO, Imola was diagnosed with cancer. God called her home in December which began a new season in Logan's life. January 2019, Logan had a mild stroke and chose to move to an apartment at SPJST Assisted Living in Taylor. New friendships were formed with residents and staff saints as this now became home. Best of all was when his baby sister, Ruby, moved across the hall and once again they shared daily life. God has given Logan 94 2/3 years filled with adventure and challenges, always growing him in faith and dependence on Him as he worshipped with his Quarries family. To God be all glory for this life well lived Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Imola; sister, Ruby Ogle and husband, Joe; daughter, Brenda Boland and husband, Michael. Survived by daughter, Betty Schulz and husband, Barney; grandchildren, Staci and Tim McHale, Brian and Ellie Schulz, Bretton and Haley Schulz, Teryl and Thomas Porter; also 7 great grandchildren. We will celebrate his life Tuesday, July 28 at 11am Hyde Park Baptist Church, 3901 Speedway Austin, TX. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to either HPBC/The Quarries or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
