Billy Preston Riordan
1930 - 2020
RIORDAN, Billy Preston Age 90, of Cedar Park, Texas, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020. He was born on April 14, 1930, in Austin, Texas, to Michael Riordan and Gertrude Simpson Riordan. Billy is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Ursula Riordan; son, Mark Riordan and wife Jean; daughter, Lisa Wideman; grandchildren, Alicia Posey and husband Blake; Shelby Wideman; Shelby Riordan; Logan Riordan; and Jessica Morris; great grandchildren, Callyn, Adrian, Declyn, Madison, and Jack; sister, Christine Page; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Gertrude Riordan and three brothers. Billy was initiated as a plumber apprentice with the Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 286, Austin, on November 7, 1955 and was a celebrated and respected 65-year member of Local 286. During his membership, Billy was a past President of the Local and was a three-time delegate to the UA in 1971, 1976, and 1981. As a proud member of Local 286, Billy was in charge of the mechanical projects on many buildings at the UT and Texas State campuses and one of his proudest accomplishments was overseeing the intricate plumbing and pipefitting of UT's Swimming Center. Memorial services will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Beck Funeral Home, Cedar Park, Texas.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park
1700 E. Whitestone
Cedar Park, TX 78613
(512) 259-1610
