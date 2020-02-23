|
ASHLEY, Billy Roscoe "Pa Pa" On Thursday, February 20, 2020, Billy Roscoe Ashley, passed away in his home surrounded by family in Meadowlakes, Tx at the age of 86. Billy was born on April 9, 1933 in McLennan County, TX to William Sydney Ashley and Lera Edna Prince. Billy met the love of his life, Catherine Moncus, in high school. They married on June 18, 1955, and had two daughters. He spent his career in machining for 46 years. Billy moved his family to Austin in 1968. He retired from CarboMedics in 1999 after 20 years of service. His retirement years were spent living and enjoying lake life at Lake Buchanan. Some of Billy's passions were baseball, hunting, fishing and woodworking. He was an honest, truthful and kind man, with a great love of his family. He leaves to mourn his passing a large family including his wife of 64 years, Cathy Ashley, two daughters Julie Cavanaugh (Matt) of San Antonio, Andrea Oates (Jack) of Austin and his sister Wanda Willis. Five grandchildren Natalie Soble (Pete), Ashley Edwards (Mark), Amanda Stephenson (Brett), Matthew Cavanaugh (Erica), and Aaron Hopkins. Ten great-grandchildren Kinley, Charles, Scott, Logan, Easton, Liam, Adalee, Carson, Bennett, and Matthew. Billy is proceeded in death by his parents and brother. Visitation will be 3:00 4:00pm Sunday February 23rd along with a recitation of the Holy Rosary from 4:00 5:00pm at Clements-Wilcox in Marble Falls, Tx. A reception will be held prior to the funeral mass at 11:00am Monday February 24th at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, in Marble Falls, Tx. Funeral mass will take place following the reception at 1:00pm. Following the funeral mass, interment will be at Austin Memorial Park in Austin, Tx at approximately 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Altus Hospice who took such excellent loving care of Billy. Arrangements by Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, Marble Falls, Texas. Online condolences may be made at: www.clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 23, 2020