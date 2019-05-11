|
SCHNERR, Billy M. Billy M. Schnerr, 85, passed away May 2, 2019. Born 1932 in Fredericksburg Tx. He graduated FHS in 1953, then served in the U.S Army and attended Texas A&M where he received degrees in civil and aeronautical engineering. Following a teaching stint in engineering at Texas Tech, he came to Austin to work at the Texas Highway Department for some years. Then he served in the Aeronautics division until his retirement in the 1980's. He is survived by his wife Bernice of 63 years, his sister Doris Parker of Yuma, Az, and his two nieces. In his Austin years, he was active as an instructor for NAIC Investment Clubs, enjoyed camping, square dancing and collected cast iron cookware.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 11, 2019