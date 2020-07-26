KORNE, Birdie Ann "Imagine stepping onto a shore and finding it is Heaven. Imagine taking hold of a hand and finding its God's hand. Imagine breathing new air and finding it is celestial. Imagine feeling invigorated and finding its immortality. Imagine passing from storms and tempests to an unknown calm. Imagine waking up and finding its home. " As the youngest of six children born to Isiah Mercer Sr. and Beulah Johnnie Hurd Mercer of Round Rock, Texas, Birdie Ann entered the world December 3, 1946 in Taylor, Texas, with the assistance of Dr. James Lee Dickey, the only African-American practitioner in Williamson County. In this family of love and discipline, Birdie received seeded lessons in family and Christian values, which bore fruit throughout her life. With the prevailing patterns of racial segregation, the close-knit African American community and its teachers provided her with a sound education, where upon she graduated from Hopewell High School along with her lifelong friend, Helen McConico. While attending Hopewell, Birdie played in the band under Mr. Jimmie Jones, music teacher and band director. She, along with her cousin, Billie Mercer, played the trumpet. Exceptionally talented with this instrument, Birdie attended a music camp at the University of Texas where Mr. Jones presented her to the music department. They experienced amazement by her graceful technique and melodious sounds emitting from her instrument. Birdie Ann accepted Christ at an early age at the Mercer Family's lifelong church, Sweet Home Baptist Church, and received water baptism by Rev. E. M. Franklin. At 6:45 pm, June 26th, Birdie Ann entered eternal rest with her eldest daughter, Teeyia Mercer, at her side. In departing this life Birdie joins her parents, Isiah Sr., and Beulah Mercer; son, James Harper, Jr.; sisters, Vivian Franklin and Beulah Faye Hall; brothers, Isiah Mercer, Jr. and James Willie Mercer Sr., and nephew, Victor Gerard Gibson in eternity. Birdie Ann's memories will be remembered by daughters, Teeyia Mercer and Tracy Harper; grandsons, Matthew James Harper Nelson and Dedric Washington; and her sister, Jessie Mae Mercer Carson. Additionally, Birdie leaves a host of beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends to cherish her memory. The family of Birdie Korne will plan a Memorial Service at a future date. Services entrusted to a Life Celebration By Franklin



