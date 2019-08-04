|
PINSON, Birdie Jean Our beloved Birdie Jean Pinson was a devoted wife, sister and aunt for her 95 years. She was born July 7, 1924 to Mark and Savannah Hill-Evans. She was the oldest of six children in the Evans family. She was married to Staymon Pinson for 41 years. She served as a member of the Ushers Board at Ebenezer Baptist Church for over 30 years. She retired from the University of Texas in 1989, after many years of dedicated service. Although she didn't have children, she helped many people and lived by her motto; It's nice to be nice.Service Friday, August 9,2019, 11am at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Services entrusted to Phillips-Upshaw & Richard Funeral Home.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 4, 2019