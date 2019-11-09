Home

Blanca Graciela Gonzales Obituary
GONZALES, Blanca Graciela Our Beloved Blanca Graciela Gonzales, age 71, of Austin, Texas, was called Home on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose V. Moreno and Lilia Martinez Moreno. She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Juan "Sponge" "Johnny" Gonzales; children: Jorge R. "Tito" Treviño (Lisa Escobedo); Lilliana "Nana" Treviño (Antonio Beltran); and John V. Gonzales (ZhuZhu Lin); former daughter-in-law, Rhonda Treviño; grandchildren: Ana, Alyssa, Ava, Carlos, Christian, Alexander, and Arianna; siblings: David, Freddie, Charlie, Titi, Mandi, and Linda; as well as numerous other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home South Side. Celebration of Life Services will begin immediately following the Rosary. This will conclude services. In lieu of flowers please contact The Gonzales Family to make donations to a Memorial Scholarship that will be established, to help a single mother obtain her college education, in Mrs. Gonzales' honor. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to offer condolences to The Gonzales Family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 9, 2019
