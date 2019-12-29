|
|
LINDIG, Bill M. Of Houston, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, the 25th of December 2019. He was 83 years of age. Bill grew up in Austin; he was confirmed into the Lutheran faith in 1951. He received his education from Austin High School and The University of Texas. Later in life, Bill was awarded a doctorate degree from Johnson & Wales University. Bill met his wife Bobetta in Austin, where they were married in 1959; they celebrated 60 years of marriage last June. Bill served his country as a first lieutenant in the National Guard and was active during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Bill and his family moved to Houston in 1970 when he joined Sysco Corporation at its formation. Enjoying great success over a thirty-year career, Bill held positions of president, CEO and retired as Chairman of the Board in 2000. In addition to his career at Sysco, Bill served as a director of BNSF Railways and as a Trustee of Johnson & Wales University. After his retirement, Bill developed a relationship with, and a passion for, Memorial Healthcare System; where he served as both a director and a benefactor. Both professionally and personally, Bill loved helping people and watching them grow. His true love, other than building and driving hot rod Fords, was his family. He is survived by his wife, Bobetta; sons, Brett and Brad; daughters-in-law, Michelle and Jona, and grandchildren, Dakota, Dillon, David and Kate. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from six until eight o'clock in the evening on Sunday, the 5th of January, in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston. A memorial service celebrating Bill's life is to be conducted at one o'clock in the afternoon on Monday, the 6th of January, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston, where Pastor Chuck Kindsvatter is to officiate. Prior to the service, the family will have gathered for a private interment at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston. In lieu of customary remembrances, and for those desiring, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to The Bobetta C. Lindig Breast Center at Memorial Hermann - Memorial City Medical Center or to The Lindig Family Resource Center at Memorial Hermann - Memorial City Medical Center, 929 Gessner Rd., Suite 2650, Houston, TX, 77024; or by phone at 713-242-4400. (www.memorialhermann.org/donate) Please visit Bill's online memorial tribute at www.GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 29, 2019