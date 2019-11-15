|
MEREDITH, Blondeana Dean Lowden Blondeana Dean Lowden Meredith, Age 95, of Austin, TX passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019. She was born in Paige TX on September 12, 1924. Dean loved country music; she was not a shy girl, and most times, she would end up on stage with a microphone in her hand, singing along with her favorite bands. She was fun loving and enjoyed life to the fullest. Most around her knew she was one to speak her mind, always have an opinion, which she did not mind sharing with you. She was a hard worker and always took care of the men in her life, who she dearly loved. Many, especially her grandkids and great grandkids, knew her generosity. She had three wonderful sons, Wilton Miles, Joe Conkle Jr. and Harry Conkle. She is survived by her son, Harry Conkle and wife Nelda; 9 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and 5 great great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and daughter in law, Lynda Conkle. She was preceded in Death by her parents, Alfred M. Lowden and Susie C. Osteen Lowden; sons, Wilton Miles and Joe Conkle Jr.; and husband, Frank R Meredith. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 PM on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, TX. Graveside services will be 2:00 PM on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Live Oak Cemetery, Manchaca, TX. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 15, 2019