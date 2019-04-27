Home

Bo Patterson


1982 - 2019
PATTERSON, Bo Dale Bo Dale Patterson went Home to join his loved ones on April 2, 2019 at the age of 37. He was born in Midland, Texas on January 1, 1982. Bo was full of life & had many interests including singing, dancing and socializing. But most importantly, he loved the outdoors, especially the Colorado river. Bo was one of the amazing people that headed the River Refuge cleanup. He & his crew of friends & fellow Colorado River lovers worked tirelessly to clean up and clear out brush at the refuge and build picnic tables & benches from the refurbished wood. He & his fellow "river rats" maintained the refuge until the county stepped in and took over. He thoroughly enjoyed his time there & took his kids there & spent the weekends camping & fishing along the banks and islands. He loved the fact that not only did his kids love it, but countless others & their families. He is preceded in death by his mother, Trina Patterson. Bo is survived by his children, Nathan Blair and Alexaa Patterson; his aunts, Vicki Jackson (Ricky), Debbie Ramos; uncle, Jake Culwell (Janissa); cousins, Jessica, Clint, Chase, Steven, Jimmy, Brian, Eddie, Lane, Alana; and several extended family and friends. A Celebration of Bo's life will be held at 2:00pm, on April 20, 2019 at Marrs Jones Newby Funeral Home in Bastrop, Texas. Following the service the celebration will continue at Tina Time at the One Oak. Tina Time is located at 816 FM1441 in Bastrop, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 27, 2019
