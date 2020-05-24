|
|
KANEWSKE, Robert Lee Robert (Bob) Kanewske passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Austin, Texas. He was born August 19, 1924 in Sealy, Texas to the late Anita Cook Kanewske and Henry Augustine Kanewske. Robert was one of the "Greatest Generation" who proudly served his country in WWII. He was in the Pacific Arena in the thick of battle in the Army's 41st Infantry Division. Two weeks before he left for basic training, Bob married his high school sweetheart, Marjorie Ann Brau at the Stephen F. Austin Hotel in Austin, Texas. They shared a very long, loving and special marriage and would have celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary August 29, 2020. When Robert (Bob) had the good fortune to return from WWII, he and Marjorie decided to go into business and opened their first Gulf Oil Service Station at 12th and West Avenue. They opened in 1948 and he quickly grew his business with Marjorie by his side. They took great pride in taking care of many of "Old Austin" and their vehicles. They made many great, long lasting friendships along the way. He later opened another station at 12th and West Lynn and had continued success. Based on sales, in 1968 he was honored by Gulf Oil Corporation as one of the outstanding dealers in the United States in a competition called "Three for The Money". He was recognized by the State of Texas, the City of Austin, and numerous other organizations and Gulf Oil Corporation with a $15,000 check at the Gondolier Hotel in Austin. He later went into real estate and custom home building. Robert is preceded in death by his parents Anita Cook Kanewske and Henry Augustine Kanewske, sister Josephine Seale and husband Fred, brother Henry and wife Margie Kanewske. He is survived by his wife Marjorie, daughter Marie Eastty and husband John and son Brent Kanewske. We would like to extend a special thank you to Brookdale at Spicewood Springs Road and Hospice Austin for all of their care and kindness the last 3 years. Due to the COVID virus, a graveside service for immediate family will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Smithville, Texas Tuesday, May 26th at 2:00 in the afternoon. A memorial service will be planned at a later date in Austin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , Veterans of Foreign Wars or the . Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 24, 2020