PORTERFIELD, Bob "Bobby" Bob (Bobby) Porterfield departed this life for the next in May 2020 just shy of his 87th birthday. He was born to Tice and Janavee Porterfield at the onset of the oil boom in Gladewater, continuing to follow oil, the family later settled in Woodsboro. He served in the Army during the Korean War; after honorably completing his service, Bob graduated with degrees in Education/Music from Southwest State Teachers College (Texas State University) in San Marcos where he was a member of Chi Gamma Iota Veteran's Fraternity. While attending SWT, Bobby resided in the same rooming house where the 36th President (LBJ) had lived through his tenure at SWT. During college, Bob was a competitive body builder and diver/performer at the renowned underwater theater at Aquarena Springs. Bobby briefly taught music conducting a school band before relocating to Austin to join J.R. Reed Music Co., then entered a lifelong career in Real Estate. He was a charismatic salesman who never met a stranger a broker who could literally 'sell ice to Eskimos' and sold real estate for over 50 years in Austin and the surrounding Hill Country. The quintessential Renaissance Man, Bob was handsome, stylish and chivalrous, of ruminating intellect, could beguile the ladies young and old and smoothly sashay across the dance floor. Yet he was also tough, complex, hard-working, a self-reliant strong man's man, who did not shy physical labor, and was an avid fan of the Longhorns and boxing matches. Bob never ceased honing his considerable artistic talents. He was an award-winning published songwriter, accomplished poet, wordsmith, inventor and he perfected his abilities in several art mediums including oil, acrylic, charcoal, pencil, and fountain-ink micro/macro methods. Most notably, he produced incomparable pieces and compilations from materials he gathered in nature using rocks, woods, metals, leaves, branches and other reclaimed material. Bobby had the innate ability to envision shape, form, patterns, and imagery within the ordinary and with it, craft the extraordinary. He spent decades intricately adorning his rural Dripping Springs home with his creations one could literally spend hours partaking the gallery of his displayed works. Bob wrote the song, Aqua Dulce, recorded in 1975 by native Texas musician Rusty Wier on his most popular album, Don't It Make You Wanna Dance? At the age of 71, Bobby landed roles playing several extra parts in the 2004 motion picture, The Alamo, and reveled in the filming experience. He spent most of the last 20 years working deals, enjoying his land, cataloging & caring for the ample wildlife on his place, watching his grandchildren grow, keeping up with old friends and penning a vast amount of prose. Bob was the consummate life-long networker, friend, collaborator, and decades-long emcee/organizer of reunions for his high school, college and Army classes well into his late seventies. Bobby hails from a close-knit bountiful family. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Billy, in-law Jimmy, cousin Jerry, and numerous aunts/uncles/cousins. He is survived by his children Angie (Tom), Jan, Tice (Bonnie) and Preston (Mary); 9 grandchildren; his sister Joyce, in-law Diane; 6 nieces/nephews and a host of great- & great-great nieces/nephews. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Bob's life will occur late this Summer in Dripping Springs - to be notified Email: [email protected] Discretionary memorials honoring Bob can be made to Friends of The Dripping Springs Community Library https://fodscl.org/.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 27, 2020