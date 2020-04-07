|
RIESS, Robert William Robert William "Bob" Riess, 88, of Austin, Texas passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020. He was born on July 5, 1931 to Carl Aaron Riess and Nellie Rebecca Riess (Sutton) in Austin. Bob graduated from Austin High School in 1949, earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Bacteriology from the University of Texas at Austin in 1954 and a Master of Arts in Zoology from UT Austin in 1969. He was honorably discharged from the United States Naval Reserve as a Hospitalman 2nd Class in 1964. Bob spent 40 years working as a research scientist at the University of Texas at Austin in the Department of Zoological Sciences before retiring in 1997. Bob's specialty was performing research and teaching others in electron microscopy with emphasis in molecular biology. Slight in stature but athletic, at UT Austin, Bob was given the nickname "Mighty Mouse" as he lettered in cross country and track at UT in 1951 specializing as a 2-miler and participated as a member of the Wrestling Club in 1954. He continued his love of long distance running until a late age. Bob's hobbies included collection of various Texas reptiles, creating a cactus garden, avid photography, and a love of the Texas Hill Country. Bob attended St. Austin's Catholic Church in Austin, Texas for over 78 years where he was proud to have served as an altar boy and later as collection leader and greeter. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Carl A. Riess and Nellie Rebecca Riess (Sutton). He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Margaret Cruz Riess, his daughter Diane Dawn Riess of Austin, his son R. Barrett Riess and wife Margaret Taylor Riess of Grapeland, Texas, granddaughters Tanja Lea Riess of Austin, and Julie Michelle Riess of Houston, grandsons Adam Albert Riess of Chillicoathe, Ohio and Cameron Scott Riess of Santa Ana, California, great granddaughters Samantha Lea Flinchum and Brenna Lea Riess Milan of Austin, and great-great grandson Henry William Flinchum of Austin. A private burial service will be held at the City Cemetery in Luling, Texas and a memorial service will be held at St. Austin's Catholic Church in Austin, Texas at a later date to be determined. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 7, 2020