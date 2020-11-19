YELLIN, Bob Bob Yellin left his physical body on October 19th, 2020, in Austin, TX, where he resided with his wife, Genevieve. He was 67. The world is a greatly diminished place without Bob. Bob was one-of-a-kind, brilli-ant, fun, hilarious, dedicated, loving, sweet, trusting, hard-working, and as handsome as they come. He is so terribly missed by all who knew him. Bob was born on December 30th, 1952, in Brooklyn, NY. He graduated from Stoneybrook University in 1974. He began his career as Director of Database and Data Communication at Aetna Life and Casualty in 1975, then moved on to a software start-up, BST, later acquired by Legent, as VP of Development & Technology. In 2001, Bob joined IBM Tivoli Systems as VP of Technology. He retired from the hi-tech corporate world in 2005 to "get his hands dirty." Bob (& Genevieve) started ZBot, LLC, a robotics design and OEM manufacturing company based in Austin, Texas. Bob is survived by his loving family; his wife Genevieve, daughters Natalia & Zofia, step-children Desmond, Drew & Natasha, his mother Gloria, and sister Linda. Bob was an incredibly happy man; he loved his life, family, and friends and found humor in EVERYthing - there will never be another like him. In place of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bob Yellin Legacy Fund (bobyellin.com
) which sponsors programs that increase educational opportunities for under-represented groups in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).