GRIER, Bobbie Jean Allen Bobbie Jean Allen Grier, age 84. On March 31, 2020 in the early morning hours, our Heavenly Father wrapped his arms around her and whispered "Come Home". Her journey was long and hard-fought. At the age of 24 she moved to Austin from New Braunfels with a baby daughter. As a divorced single mother with a 6th grade education she worked her way up to Executive Secretary for the Director of a large grocery store chain and eventually after completing her GED became an Auditor for the State of Texas. Bobbie is survived by a daughter Deborah Cowan (Douglas), a brother Othal Allen (Wilma), three nephews, Dale Allen (Renee), Glenn Allen (Jackie) and Russell Allen, an aunt Connie Dickinson and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews. After retiring from the State she became the sole caregiver for her mother and traveling companion Eunice Elizabeth Dickinson Metzger, affectionately known as "Metzger" to some. They enjoyed many years together visiting family and friends and trying new recipes. Bobbie enjoyed pouring and firing many beautiful ceramics. All of her beautiful creations hand painted by her. After the passing of her mother and moving to an independent living residence Bobbie's health began to decline and after several hospitalizations she was placed in an assisted living facility under the care of Altus Hospice. In the course of her health journey special mention is deserved of the people who cared for and loved her: Dr. Rajeev Prakash, North Austin Medical Center-who stood his ground and fought for her hospital care; Dr. Angeli Nemawarkar and Pat RN-for care always most kindly and attentively given; Gina Flores, Lynda Mohr, Carolyn Froese and Cecilia Wampler-for those ice cream trips, visitations, bible readings and seeing to the needs of her soul through song, prayer and scripture; John Darby and Collinfield House-when there was nowhere to go, he provided a place; The techs of Collinfield House, Carla Brantley and Espe who spent of her own time; Katie Brown of Altus Hospice-who maintained a steadfast calming voice in the face of a daughter's raging storms; Rev. Rodney & Sis Shaw-whose prayers made the difference for a peaceful passing during the end time. Arrangements by Cook Walden Pflugerville: Visitation Friday 5:30 8pm; Funeral Saturday at 3pm. Mom, I miss you so much and I love you forever. Wait with Granma for Doug and I by the Eastern Gate.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 3, 2020