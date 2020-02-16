Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
14501 North Ih-35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
(512) 251-4118
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
14501 North Ih-35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
14501 North Ih-35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
View Map
Bobby B. Stengel


1939. - 2020
Bobby B. Stengel Obituary
STENGEL, Bobby B. Bobby B. Stengel, 80, of Austin, TX, passed away February 3, 2020. He was born in Austin, TX on February 17, 1939. Bob graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Austin, TX and received a B.S. from the University of Texas, College of Pharmacy in 1967. He was married to Beverley S. Ward of Austin, TX on September 1, 1962. Mr. Stengel worked as a Pharmacist many years for Ace Drug Mart. In 1990 he began working for the State of Texas, Long Term Care and Quality Monitoring Programs from where he retired in late 2010. He was a member of CAPA, TPA and was a Texas Exes Life Member. Bob had a love of Longhorn sports, NCIS and Chicago TV programs, joking around and lunches with friends. He also had a love of German Shepherds. Bobby is survived by his daughters, Kimberley Stengel of Austin and Jennifer Stengel of Houston; nieces, LeeAnn Stengel of Houston, Laura Hudson of Houston, Stacey Gardner of Austin and nephew, Scott Mann of Longview. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville. Funeral service celebrating Bob's life will be at 3:00 pm, Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the funeral home. Other services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, Walk to Cure Arthritis Austin or . Please visit Bob's memorial site at www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com where you can share memories and condolences with our family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 16, 2020
