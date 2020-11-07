1/1
Bobby C. Whitaker
WHITAKER, Bobby C. Services for Bobby C. Whitaker, formerly of Enid, Oklahoma, will be 3 p.m. on Sunday November 8, 2020, at Cook-Walden Forest Oaks Funeral Home in Austin, Texas. A short viewing period will begin at 2 p.m. and will be followed by a graveside service. Bobby was born in Kyle, Texas, on March 19, 1936, and passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 22, 2020, in Enid, Oklahoma. He and his wife Grace were married on June 12, 1955. Bobby loved his family very much, and was always ready with a smile. He loved to joke around and spend time with his kids and grandkids. He spent his working years as a butcher, in banking, and in industrial solvent sales, and then enjoyed retirement. Bobby is survived by his wife, Grace; sons, Larry and wife Eileen of Enid, Oklahoma, and Craig of the home; daughter, Shari and husband Dennis of Tennessee; sister, Mary and husband Ken of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.cookwaldenforestoaks.com

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park
6300 West William Cannon Drive
Austin, TX 78749
5128921172
