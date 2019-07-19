MOORE, Bobby Duane Bobby Duane Moore was born on December 16, 1944 in Austin, Texas to Maxie Haram and Melba Faye Philip Moore. He graduated from Travis High School and enrolled at University of Texas. Later, he worked for the Texas Highway Department drafting new roads. In 1970, Bobby opened Longhorn Carpet Distributors, and in 1975, his dad, Maxie Hiram, joined him. They won a few National Awards for most sales, two from Torkett and one from Concrest. He was proud of his heritage from Cherokee Indian and Mayflower descendants. He supported various charities such as Cal Farley's, who provides programs to strengthen families and support the overall development of children, The National Wildlife Assoc., The Veterans of Foreign Wars, St. Labre Indian School, St. Joseph Indian School, and . He loved Longhorn Sports. He is survived by his mother, Melba Faye Philips Moore. Thank you to: St. David's South Austin Medical Center during Bobby's stay, to Dr. Kevin Spenser, Dr. Richard Garza, and Dr. David Phillips for their care and support for Bobby. Very Special Friends Rudy and Sheryl Perales, Gil, Brenda and Liz Keller, and our neighbors of 40 years Jim and Nancy Corcoran. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 19, 2019