PARKER, Bobby Franklin Bobby Franklin Parker passed peacefully and with grace on May 23, 2019 after suffering a stroke. He is survived by his devoted wife, Laura Parker, his loving children Bradley (Jana) Parker, Timothy (Stephanie) Parker, Keri Parker (Paul Millsap), and step daughter Stacy (Ed) Vega, his grandchildren Bryson Parker, Mason Parker, Zachary Parker, Liam Parker O'Mahony, Lukas Vega, and Evan Vega, as well as his sister, Marion "Billie" Christianson Lewis, and countless nieces and nephews. Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, Laura Mae and Bernice Franklin Parker, and sisters LaNell Vasquez Beckwith and Dorris Mae Stegall. Bobby's love and adoration for his children and 6 grandsons will leave a lasting impact on their lives. His selfless devotion to those he loved most cannot be overstated; he was and always will be the most incredible Pops, the one we knew we could count on for good times and absolutely anything we needed. Bobby, born in 1942, was proud to be a native Austinite. He graduated from Austin High School in 1961 and served in the U.S. Army prior to beginning his electrical contracting career. He was employed by Grimes/Parker Electric, assigned to ALCOA in Rockdale, Texas from 1965 to 1982. In 1982, he established Parker Electric. Bobby was a member of IBEW Local Union 520 and National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA). His distinguished career forged lasting relationships, and his remarkable work ethic inspired a 3rd generation at Parker Electric, of which Bobby was incredibly proud. Bobby was an extraordinary man, with hobbies to match. Just last summer, he completed a weeklong motorcycle ride across Mexico with his longtime riding partner, Jimmy Finger. Bobby and his friends traveled the world by motorcycle, and others often had a difficult time keeping pace with Bobby! He was an antique car enthusiast and proud member of the "Donut Gang." Bobby also enjoyed spending time with his family at the lake house, boating with his wife Laura, and volunteering at his church, Shepard of the Hills Christian Church. He had many lifelong friends, including Chester Boyd and Bobby Warren. A private burial for immediate family was held on Sunday, May 26th at Austin Memorial Park on Hancock Drive. All who knew and loved Bobby are invited to celebrate his life at a memorial and reception at Austin Baptist Church 7016 Ribelin Ranch Drive Austin, Texas (near Riverplace/2222) on Saturday, June 1 at 11 o'clock. Special parking will be provided for motorcycles and antique cars. For those wishing to make donations in his honor, contributions may be sent to Shepherd of the Hills Christian Church Outreach Program 6909 W Courtyard Dr. Austin TX 78730. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman from May 27 to May 28, 2019