MORROW, Bobby 84, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Harlingen, TX with his family by his side. Bobby was born on October 15, 1935 in Rangerville, TX to the late B.F. and Mattie Lucille Morrow where he grew up farming and chasing down jack rabbits. Bobby was a humble and gracious man who lived a simple life dedicated to the people and places he cared about the most. He lived his life with quiet conviction. He was always drawn back to the Rio Grande Valley and enjoyed living his life in the area. San Benito ISD was kind enough to name their football stadium after Mr. Morrow and he was deeply honored by the recognition. After a high school career at San Benito, TX with his track coach Jack Watson and football coach Jim Barnes, Bobby chose to attend Abilene Christian University. Under the direction of the late Coach Oliver Jackson, Bobby and his teammates Thane Baker, Leamon King and Ira Murchison, broke or tied more than 10 world records. During his life he received many accolades regarding his athletic abilities. He was the 1956 Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year. An honor he cherished. That year he was also declared the fastest man on earth. He was most proud to receive the opportunity to represent the United States in the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne, Australia where he competed in the 100m, 200m and 400m relays. He was the first sprinter since Jesse Owens in 1936 to win gold medals in those events. Bobby did not keep any of his medals. He donated them in hopes others would be inspired to pursue their own dreams. The family is very grateful for all of the support from his friends and fans from around the world. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Gordon Morrow of Beeville, TX and Troy Morrow of Abilene, TX. He is survived by his longtime partner of 20 years, Judy Parker of Harlingen, TX, daughter Vicki (Rick) Watson of Bonham, TX , son Ron (Becky) Morrow of Arlington, TX, daughter, Elizabeth (Kirk) Kelton of Argyle, TX, and step daughters Alisa (Frank) Matz and Lynn (Mike) Zanca. He is also survived by his 11 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. Public visitation at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home will be on Tuesday, June 2, between 4p-6p. Funeral services will be at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home at 11am on Wednesday, June 3rd. Graveside burial following at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria, TX. Memorials may be made in Bobby's honor to the Bobby Morrow Memorial Account, 240 N. Crockett St., San Benito, Texas 78586. You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com. Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 3, 2020.