REESE, Bonnie Gayle Wyman Bonnie Gayle Wyman Reese, 71 and a long-time resident of Beaumont died Monday, February 25, 2019. The youngest daughter of Francis and Roy Wyman, she was born May 31, 1947, in Paducah Kentucky. She spent the first six years of her life with her mother and sister, Gloria, in an apartment next to the store where her mother worked. At the age of 6 she moved with her mother, step-father, Henry Lott, and sister to Beaumont, Texas where she resided until her death. Bonnie is a graduate of the Baptist Hospital School of Radiology. Bonnie has been married to Randall Reese, Sr. of Beaumont for the past fifty-two years and together they have two children and three grandchildren. She was diligent in passing on the love of God, Church, value of life and the importance of education in the lives of her children and grandchildren. An excellent cook, Bonnie always enjoyed cooking. She fed her own family and many, many friends of her children. One of her favorite things was to travel. Together they made many family trips to her two favorite places, Destin, Florida and Crested Butte, Colorado. She loved to go to plays in New York and London and visit churches and cathedrals throughout Europe. One of her greatest memories was of Alaska, the only cruise trip taken. She is survived by her husband, Randall Reese, Sr.; son, Randall Reese and wife, Melanie, of Austin, Texas; daughter, Robin Seewald and husband, Jack Seewald, of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Jackson Seewald, Harrison Seewald, Madison Reese, of Austin, Texas; sister, Gloria Schuler and brother-in-law, Bill Schuler, of Fredericksburg, Texas; brother-in-law, Jordan Reese III and wife, Sheila, of Houston, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Frances Lott; step-father, Henry Lott; and father, Roy Wyman. A gathering of Mrs. Reese's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Broussard's 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church 3650 Dowlen Road Beaumont, Texas 77706, followed by a reception at the church. Her interment will follow at 3:00 p.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Cemetery in Austin, Texas. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Gift of Life, 2390 Dowlen Road, Beaumont, Texas 77706 or at [email protected] Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 26, 2019