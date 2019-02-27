HOGE, Bonnie Jean June 21, 1925 - February 23, 2019 Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Friend, Bonnie Jean Hoge, passed away February 23, 2019, at Seton Central Hospital, Austin, Texas. The funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 1, with Pastor Tim Jarrell officiating, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, Waco, Texas. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Bonnie was born and raised in the small community of Leander, Texas. She had an older brother, George, and a younger sister, Marjorie. They enjoyed the many benefits of being raised in a small town with a loving family. Bonnie graduated high school in Leander in 1942; spent a year at Baylor University and received her B.S. in Health/Education (Nutrition) from University of Texas in 1945. While at UT, Bonnie met her soulmate/love of her life, Carson Harper Hoge. They were married on her birthday, June 21, 1945. After four children, many adventures and moves with Carson's career, they settled in Waco. In 1965 Bonnie went to work for Baylor University as Office Manager for the Public Relations office and she retired in 1988. Baylor sports and golf were their great passion. They loved Waco, Baylor, Ridgewood and their many endeavors at Austin Avenue United Methodist Church that included Meals on Wheels and the Friendship Class. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, George and Bessie Dorroh; her brother, his wife and son, George, Carolyn and Larry; her brother-in-law, Bob Allen; and her beloved husband of 68 years, Carson. A special thank you goes out to Uni Murphy and her staff at Lake Ridge Healthy Living, Waco, and the care and PT staff at Gaines Ranch Assisted Living for all the support and love provided to Bonnie and Carson since 2013. Bonnie is survived by a sister, Marjorie Allen of Georgetown, Texas; four children and their spouses, Jim and Marcia Hoge of Waco, Cindy and Bryan Sperry of Austin, Kenneth Hoge of Houston, and Phillip Hoge of Austin; five grandchildren and spouses, John and Sara Marler, Rachel Shannon Hoge, all of Austin; Michelle and Kyle Alsobrook of Friendswood, Texas, and Robin and Kelly Adair, and Amy and Donald Smith, all of Gatesville, Texas; nine great grandchildren, Anne Marie and Abigail Marler of Austin, Brayden Adair of Abilene, Texas, Hannah and Kayla Alsobrook of Friendswood, and Ethan, Zoei, Bella Rose and Avery Smith of Gatesville; nieces, nephews and children: George Allen and children, Emily and Andrew; Jean Marie and PJ Solana and children, Christine and Peter and wife, Sylvia, and children, and David and Marie Dorroh and children. Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 501 W. Waco Dr, Waco TX 76707, and Texas Ramp Projects, McLennan County Fund, P.O. Box 523065, Richardson TX 75083-2065. Both serve area aged and disabled through local churches such as Austin Avenue United Methodist. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary