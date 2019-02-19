OAKES, Boyce Boyce (Bob) Oakes, 83, died Thursday, February 14, 2019, in Kyle, TX. He was born August 21, 1935 in Lake Creek, TX, to Chester and Esther Oakes. He attended Paris High School in Paris, TX and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1951 at the age of 16. He married Milly in Yankton, South Dakota in 1958 and walked by her side for 60 years. Bob began shooting in the military in 1963 and was the recipient of the Air Force Distinguished Pistol Badge (#180) in 1969. After twenty years of service, he retired from the Air Force as a Technical Sergeant (TSgt) in 1971. He spent 15 years as a civilian firearms instructor for the Austin Police Department. Bob became a Freemason in 1968 and was a lifetime member of Onion Creek Lodge 220 where he received the Golden Trowel Award. A thirty-third degree Mason, he was Worshipful Master of Live Oak Lodge 304 in Kyle, Texas and Worthy Patron of Creedmoor Eastern Star 607. He was a member of the Ben Hur Shrine Temple for more than 30 years and past Marshal of the Provost Guard. He made a number of appearances at the National Pistol Championship in Camp Perry, Ohio, as a member of the Texas State Pistol Team. During his retirement years he enjoyed fishing, competition shooting, and traveling the country he loved. In those travels he visited 46 of the 50 states. After years of traveling, Bob and Milly found their own piece of paradise in Rockport, TX, appropriately named Oakes Haven. They lived there several years, constantly surrounded by the friends and family that meant so much to him. In the Fall of 2017 Oakes Haven was devastated by Hurricane Harvey which ultimately led to Bob settling down again in Lulling, Texas where he lived out his remaining days. Bob was a man of tremendous faith. He was a member of Fulton Community Church in Rockport, Texas but currently attended Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Luling, Texas. The family would like to offer our sincerest thanks to the staff at Seton Medical Center Hays for the care and tremendous honor bestowed upon the patriarch of our family. Seeing staff line the halls to give a final salute gave us strength in an extremely difficult time. Bob is survived by his wife of 60 years Milly Oakes, Son Randall (Randy) Oakes and wife Elvira, Daughter Penny Gardner, Daughter Carla Saunders, Sister Karon Floyd and husband Gary, Sister Donna Sampler and husband Larry, Brother Larry Oakes and wife Patti. He has 10 Grandchildren and 24 Great-grandchildren with one more on the way. He is preceded in death by Parents Esther and Chester Oakes, Brother Mickey Harold Oakes, Winford (Sonny) Oakes, Son Michael Oakes, and Son In-Law James Gardner. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, Texas 78745. Visitation will be at 11:00am, service at 12:00pm, Graveside services afterward at Masonic Cemetery 7491 Circle S Rd. Austin, Texas 78745. Pallbearers: Keith Oakes, Bryan Oakes, Scott Oakes, August Wells, Jason Wells, Brandon Wells. Honorary Pallbearers: Xavier Cook, Dylan Konz-Wells, Derek Konz-Wells and John Anthony Wells In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: Galveston Attn: Donor Development Office 815 Market St. Galveston, TX 77550 Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary