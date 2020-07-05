BELK, Brad Brady James Belk, 65, died at home on June 30. He had lived with a diagnosis of lung cancer for four years. Brad was born Oct. 30, 1954 in Bismarck, North Dakota. He spent his childhood in Baton Rouge, not far from the Mississippi River, which instilled in him a lifelong affinity for water. A graduate of Louisiana State University, he earned his degree in electrical engineering. He spent 30 years in various positions at the Lower Colorado River Authority. While at LCRA, he was well known for conducting staff meetings on his pontoon boat on Lake Austin. Brad believed that play was an important element in life. Or as his brother, Tom, put it, "Brad worked hard at play." Boating, fishing, cycling, hiking, and travel were among his pursuits. His family estimated that he owned 12 boats in his lifetime, and he used them all. He shared his zeal for the outdoors with dozens of nieces, nephews, neighborhood children, and others. Brad and his wife of 41 years, Colleen, transformed their home on a hill above Lake Austin into a kind of summer camp for children and adults. In recent years, family friends from across the country descended there every spring for a week of cycling among the wildflowers. The event came to be known as Camp Belk. At age 13, Brad built a canoe from wood and canvas, launched it on the Mississippi with 11-year-old sibling Tom at St. Francisville, camped on an island, and paddled to Baton Rouge. Brad and Colleen's home, which overlooks a canyon, was the site of 27 consecutive Good Friday crawfish boils, dozens of Easter sunrise services, countless gatherings, and a few weddings. Brad had strong political views that nearly always put him in alignment with the ideology of the Democratic Party. He deeply regretted missing the coming election and invites everyone to vote Democratic in November. His numerous friends remember him as kind, funny, generous, and resourceful. He wrote a blog, "Life Is Good," which included 73 updates on his cancer saga full of humor, insight, and gratitude. The night he died he was joking with his sons to raise their spirits. In addition to his wife Colleen, he is survived by his son, Cavin Belk and daughter-in-law Jenna; son Lindsey Belk and fiancé Jordan; sister Lori Belk; and brother Tom Belk, his wife, Emily, and their children. For those who wish to honor Brad the family suggests planting a tree.



