MONK, Bradley Alan March 5, 1975 February 13, 2019 Bradley Alan Monk, affectionately known to his nephews as Uncle Payaso, received his wings on February 13, 2019. Brad was born March 5, 1975, in Bryan, Texas, and married the love and light of his life, Abby Feuerbacher, on May 17, 2008. Brad and Abby lived in Cedar Park, Texas. Brad loved the outdoors, football, and playing with his dog, Bruno. His favorite place was his family's lake house on Lake LBJ. One of Brad's greatest joys was spending time with his nephews. He graduated from San Antonio Marshall High School in 1993 and served in the United States Navy. Brad earned two Bachelor's Degrees from Texas State University. During his time there he created the Texas State fierce Bobcat athletic logo, also known as SuperCat, and is acknowledged on the school's website. He also created the Bobcat kids' club logo, Boko. Brad worked for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) as an Environmental Investigator. He was a Member of the Austin Region Disaster Response Strike Team and was deployed in that role during disasters such as the West explosion and Hurricane Harvey. Prior to his time at TCEQ he worked at San Jacinto Materials, which sparked an interest in geology and prompted him to seek his second degree. Brad was a man of service and enjoyed volunteering at Rodeo Austin. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Troy and Ann Monk, and Marvin and Dorothy Migl; Uncle Michael Migl, Uncle Robin Monk, Aunt Kathy Pam Monk, and cousin, Kyle Ashley. He is survived by wife, Abigail Monk; parents Kevin and Mary Monk; brother Jeremy Monk and his wife, Kimberly, and their sons, Mason and Landon; brother Zachary Monk and his wife, Nikki, and their son, Logan; in-laws Hap and Zoe Feuerbacher; sister-in-law Carly Hewett and her husband, Clayton, and their son, Carter; numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, including lifelong friends, the Potter Family. A memorial service is pending at Bethany United Methodist Church in Austin, Texas. In lieu of flowers and to honor Brad's giving spirit, donations can be made to the Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852, or a . Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary