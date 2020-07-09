CASEY, Brady Christian 4/7/2020 - 7/5/2020 Our sweet boy, Brady, died suddenly and unexpectedly during the early hours of 7/5/2020. He was a special joy, who would gaze steadily at you with his big blue eyes and smile wonderfully. He could cry with gusto and decibels when he had his rare reason to, but he was forever a happy little person with a sweet disposition. His short time on Earth brought us all great joy. Brady left his doting parents, Jason and Katherine (Poole) Casey; his half-sister, Kelsey Poole-Benton (8); and his brother, Levi Casey (2), of Pflugerville; his grandparents, John and Barbara Casey of Jarrell and David and Donna Poole of Austin; his uncle, Bill Casey, of Jarrell; his uncle and aunt, John and Courtney Poole; and his cousins, David Poole, Henry Poole, and Tara Poole of Cedar Park, and a large, saddened extended family. If angels there be, Brady is among them now. A private family service will be held at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Brady's name be made to the Children's Health Defense, https://childrenshealthdefense.org/about-us/donate/