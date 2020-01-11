|
NEUTZLER, Branch Everett Branch Everett Neutzler, 78, of Austin, TX passed away peacefully with family at his bedside, at St.David's South Austin Medical Center on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Branch was born in Carmine, TX on November 13, 1941, the son of Branch C. and Nelita Neutzler. Branch was a wholesale hardware salesman for the majority of his life and spent numerous years at Walter Tips, Orgill, Inc., and Breed and Company. He visited many small hardware stores throughout central Texas during his career. He was also on the Round Top State Bank Board of Directors for 28 years. Branch served in the U.S. Army National Guard and was called to active duty during the Berlin Crisis. After retiring, he spent his time with Delores at their homes in Round Top, TX and Austin, TX. They loved to spend Friday night having dinner with their daughter, son, and grandchildren. Branch enjoyed hunting, fishing, and dancing. Branch and Delores were members of St. John's Lutheran Church in Austin, TX. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Delores (Goehring) Neutzler; two children: Kellie Ray and Jack Burch of Buda, Brad and Jennifer Neutzler of Dripping Springs; three grandchildren: Jordan Ray and Garrett Stricklen of Austin, Garrett Ray of Austin and Jillian Neutzler of Dripping Springs; four siblings: Fay and Rudy Weigelt of Austin, Kay Schmidt of Giddings, JoLynn Schoenberg of Houston, and Darrel and Vickie Neutzler of Carmine; sister-in-law Shirley and Earl Neumann of Round Top; along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Branch was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leroy and Nola Goehring, and two brothers-in-law: Jerry Schmidt and James Schoenberg. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations. A second visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 412 S. White St., Round Top, TX 78954. Family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Round Top, TX. Burial will follow at Carmine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 409 W. Ben White Blvd, Austin, TX, 78704; Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 412 South White St., Round Top, TX 78954, American Bladder Cancer Society, 12 Flansburg Ave. Dalton, MA 01226; or the . Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Koenig - Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, 208 W. Pearl, La Grange, Texas. Family and friends can view and sign the guestbook online at www.lagrangefunerals.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 11, 2020