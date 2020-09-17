OJEDA, Brenda Kay (Kennedy) Brenda Kay (Kennedy) Ojeda was born on October 17,1961. She left this earthly life, unexpectedly on Friday, September 11, 2020 about a month shy of her 59th birthday. Brenda grew up in south Austin where she graduated from Crockett High School. Most of her youth was spent at the family lake house on Lake Travis and always going on family vacations. She had various jobs until she went to work for the Austin Independent School District in the cafeteria. She was proud of her 'lunch lady' title and loved her job. She was loved by the students, staff and parents at her schools. She was a lunch lady for over 23 years, being a manager for over 11 years. She had just retired in December 2019. In one of her early jobs, she worked at Long John Silvers, where she met Tommy Ojeda. She and Tommy married on October 23rd, 1982 and began a life that spanned almost 38 years. They loved family gatherings, travel and trying new restaurants. Brenda had a passion for travel, she and Tommy had gone on many cruises. Brenda will be terribly missed by those who survive her, husband, Tommy Ojeda, her daughters Ashley Ojeda-Leal (Sergio), and Lindsey Phillips (Matt). She is also survived by her sister, Carol Childress (Johnny). Her mother-in-law, Lydia Ojeda, sister-in-law, Veronica Gonzalez and brothers-in-law, Edgar Ojeda and Armando Ojeda (Libby) also survive her. In addition, she is survived by her aunt, Ginger Kilgore of Kerrville, Tx. and finally, by a host of cousins, nieces, nephews extended family, and friends. Brenda was predeceased by her dad, Jesse Kennedy (1-4-2018) her mother, Jean Kennedy (3-5-2019), her brother, Richard Kennedy (6-11-2019), and father-in-law, Lupe Ojeda (1-8-2016). Our love is immeasurable Brenda, rest in peace. Visitation will be held Friday, September 18th, 2020 5-7PM at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trl, Austin 78745. Graveside Service will be Saturday, September 19th, 2020 11:00AM at Haynie Flat Cemetery, 110 Hidden Spring Ct. Spicewood, TX. 78669