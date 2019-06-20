LUMSDEN, Brenda Brenda Lumsden, of Lakeway, Texas, left this earth on June 16, 2019, after 68 years of love, laughter and treasured relationships. Although brain cancer crept in, the illness was no match for her optimism, energy and grace. She was born Brenda Kaye Royal on January 7, 1951, to parents Ben Carter "B.C" and Ann Murphey Royal. She grew up in Hillsboro, Texas, and attended Hillsboro High School, where she was a cheerleader and graduated in 1969. Brenda earned a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education and Teaching from Texas Tech, and would proudly display "guns up" whenever anyone mentioned the Red Raiders. While there, she joined the Kappa Zeta chapter of the Chi Omega sorority and established life-long friendships. She taught elementary students in Lubbock for several years before moving to Arlington, Texas. Brenda went on to earn a Master's Degree in School Counseling and Guidance Services from the University of North Texas, as well as certification as a Licensed Professional Counselor. She used that training to build a career as an elementary and middle school counselor that spanned three decades, serving families in the Arlington, Brazosport, Richardson and Eanes school districts. She excelled in setting young lives on a path to mental wellness and guiding their parents with the right tools for success along the way. "Bennie," as she was known in her childhood and later years, is survived by the enduring love of her life, Jerry Lumsden, as well as her daughter Haley Cihock, son-in-law Michael Cihock, step-daughter Cinda Brown, son-in-law Tony Esposito, step-daughter Stacey Odom, son-in-law Trey Odom, and grandchildren: Madeleine & John Wagner, Tinsley Brown, Blake Odom, Adair Odom and Jonah Cihock. She is also survived by her brother Ben Carter Royal, Jr., sister-in-law Marjorie Royal, sister Patty Mach, brother-in-law Henry Mach, and her beloved niece and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22 at Weed Corley Fish Lake Travis Chapel, 411 Ranch Road 620 South in Lakeway. A reception will follow at the same location. For anyone who would like to leave a lasting memorial in honor of Brenda, her family suggests donations to Hospice Austin, Austin Child Guidance Center or LifeWorks. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary