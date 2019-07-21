OLDS, Brenda (Shelton) Brenda Frances (Shelton) Olds died on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at her home in Austin, Texas. A memorial will be held on what would have been Brenda's 79th birthday at the home of Nancy Coplin, 2810 Inridge Dr., Austin, on Thursday, Aug. 15, 3-7 p.m. Brenda was born on Aug. 15, 1940, in an oilfield house at Hardin, Liberty County, Texas, the daughter of Marcus Harvey Shelton and Pearlie Mae (Brooks) Shelton. The family lived in several small towns in Louisiana and the Houston area where Brenda's father was employed installing oil and gas pipelines. Then, in the summer of 1942, the family moved to Baytown when Mr. Shelton began a 38-year career with Humble Oil Co. (now Exxon). They occupied a home on Morrell Drive, where Sheltons have lived in the 77 years since. Brenda was a 1958 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown, attended Lee College for two years, then the University of Texas at Austin, graduating with a BA degree in 1964. She worked 32 years with the State of Texas as a librarian. And in 1965-67 she was a librarian in Germany and Italy for the U.S. military's Special Services branch. She retired from state employment in 1995 as director of technical services in the State Capitol's Legislative Reference Library. Surviving Brenda are her husband, Greg Olds of the home; her sister, Pearlie Jewel Fleming, Leander, Texas; and brother, Lawrence Shelton, Baytown, Texas. Burial will be in the family plot of the cemetery at Winnie. Broussard's funeral home is in charge of arrangements. Words are never so poor as at a time like this but Brenda's friends' devoted assistance, visits and expressions of pure love brightened an otherwise sad time. Thanks also to Compassus, Round Rock, Texas, which provided exemplary hospice care for Brenda at her home. Particularly do we thank Maricela "Mary" Randon, RN, of Compassus. Memorial gifts are being made in Brenda's name to ALS Research, 6560 Fannin St., Suite 802, Houston 77030. Later, Gator . . . . Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 21, 2019