Providence Funeral Home
807 Carlos Parker Blvd., NW
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 352-5909
Brenda Wilson
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Baptist Church
340 West Lake Dr
Taylor, TX
1973 - 2019
Brenda Wilson Obituary
WILSON, Brenda Carol Brenda Carol Wilson of Taylor, Texas passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019. She was born in Smithville, TX on October 21, 1953 to Silas J (Jack) and Alta Fay Huse. She married the love of her life, David Wayne Wilson, in Smithville, TX on July 7, 1973. Brenda grew up in Smithville and was very proud to be Tiger. She spent many of her working years in various Contract Specialist roles within the state government, DPS and DHHS. She was dedicated to her work but always placed the love and support of friends, family, and colleagues at the top of her priority list. She is survived by son Steven and wife Lauren; daughter Kelly and Stephen Watters; and her three precious grandsons Brody, Michael, and Sean. She is also survived by her sister Lou Ann Sylvester and husband Danny; sister Dixie Charles, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband David, her parents Silas and Alta, brothers Robert and Johnny, as well as her father & mother-in-law Cecil and Merle Wilson. The Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 @ 11am at Memorial Baptist Church, 340 West Lake Dr, Taylor, TX 76574.
