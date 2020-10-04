1/1
Brendan Michael O';Connor
O'CONNOR, Brendan Michael Brendan O'Connor, devoted father and spouse, a dear friend to many, passed away on September 27, 2020 after a courageous struggle with lung cancer. Brendan lived each of his sixty years with an extraordinary energy, drive, and love, giving his whole self to personal and professional relationships. Brendan was born in Hartford, Connecticut on December 8, 1959 to Mary and John O'Connor, both of County Clare, Ireland. He attended Northwest Catholic High School in West Hartford, and received his bachelor's degree in chemistry at New College of Florida in Sarasota. Brendan was passionate about all things related to flight, aviation and space. He obtained a master's degree in theoretical chemistry, but soon migrated to his true calling and received a second master's in aerospace engineering, both at The University of Texas at Austin. For the past nearly thirteen years, Brendan was the Vice President and Chief Technical Officer at Emergent Space Technologies. Brendan is survived by his wife Maureen, his sons, Ryan, Sean and Liam, his mother Mary, and siblings Anne Marie, John and Irene. Those wishing to honor Brendan's memory are encouraged to make donations to: The Boy Scouts of America and UT's Cockrell School of Engineering Women in Aerospace Engineering Scholarship. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home North - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
