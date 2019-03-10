PALIN, Brenton J. 1939 2019 Brenton J. Palin passed away very unexpectedly on February 28th, surrounded by his family. He was 80 years old. Brent was an amazing human, husband, father, mentor and friend- filled with integrity and a goodness that few humans rivaled. He was quick to laugh, gave the best hugs, was an artful listener, a man of his word and his generosity knew no bounds. A native Minnesotan, Brent loved the lakes and all Minnesota sports. Brent received his degree from The University of Minnesota, and also attended law school there. He had vision and launched a career in the technology industry where he ascended the ranks of Control Data Corporation, Seagate Technology and Datalink as a senior executive in Sales and Marketing. Brent met the love of his life, Roseanne, and promptly married her on June 26th, 1965. He knew she was the one and they were soulmates for almost 54 years. He also proudly served in the U.S. Army, and was the son of a WWII veteran. Brent's career took the family to Massachusetts and Texas- where they made a wonderful life and raised their two children. He became a full-fledged Texan, during his 44 years here and delighted in all things Texas- especially Austin. Brent had a very strong faith which was foundational to his life and his family. He loved music, was an incredibly talented whistler and harmonizer, and enjoyed good wine. Most of all Brent loved his family. His wife, kids and four grandchildren were the center of his universe. He has left an amazing legacy for his family and friends who were fortunate enough to hear his wisdom, receive his hugs, share his laughter, and witness how he lived. We will carry those memories forward with us. Brent is preceded in death by his parents, Clare and Genevieve Palin; and his brother-in-law Joseph O'Connell. He is survived by his loving wife, Roseanne Palin. His children, Chris Palin and wife Tes, of Austin, TX; Carrie Palin Sandstad and husband Jesse, of Burlingame, CA. His siblings, Paula O'Connell and Jim and Lynn Palin. He was blessed with four grandchildren, who could do no wrong in his eyes; Ava Palin, Clare Palin, Jack Sandstad and Sloane Sandstad. A memorial mass will be held to celebrate Brent's life on Saturday March 16th 2019, at 1:00pm at Emmaus Catholic Church, 1718 Lohmans Crossing Rd, Lakeway, TX 78734. Reception to follow. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary