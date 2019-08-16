|
KORNACKI, Brett Russell Brett Russell Kornacki was born on September 30, 1972 at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland to Robert Kornacki and Mary Jane. He began his education in Butzbach, Germany, where he resided for three years with his dad, mom, and brother, Scott. From kindergarten through high school graduation, Brett attended the Lampasas public schools where he graduated with honors. Brett was in the National Junior Honor Society, National Honor Society for four years, top ten percent, Lampasas Badger Football for five years, speech, debate, drama, UIL One-Act Play, and the winner of The American Legion "Voice of Democracy" Speech Contest. Brett was baptized at age nine, was an Acolyte and was confirmed, and attended First Methodist Church and First Assembly Of God. After his graduation with honors from The University of Texas at Austin, Brett welcomed his first son, Kristian Sheppard. He married Shawna Hall, and Liam Kornacki was born soon after. During this time, Brett began his life-long mission of inspiring the future generation by accepting a teaching position at Parades Middle School where he completed seventeen years with his beloved students and his dear friends. Brett's life was passionately devoted to his sons, family, friends, and his students. On August 1, 2018, Brett was in a car accident which caused a diffuse traumatic brain injury. The way he threw himself into his PT, OT, and speech therapy for this past year was impressive; but his severely injured brain and body began breaking down. Surrounded by his loving family, Brett fought the good fight until his last breath, and then was welcomed home with open arms by his loving Heavenly Father. Brett is survived by sons, Kristian Sheppard and Liam Kornacki of Austin, Texas; mother, Mary Jane Yanta; sisters Allison Yanta, Mary Beth Yanta, all of Austin; sister Jessica Huffman and Dan of Lanstul, Germany; father Robert Kornacki and Cathie of Platte City, Missouri; sister Tess Kornacki of Ft Leavenworth, Kansas; sister Erin Fetzer and Russell of Fort Riley,Kansas; sister-in-law Shelly Kornacki of Buda, Texas; nieces Rachel and Bethany Kornacki of Kyle, Texas, niece Rebekah Kornacki of Buda; nephew Luke Allen Huffman of Lanstul; aunt Susan Sylvester of New Jersey; aunt Deb Kornacki of North Carolina; Karen Yanta of San Antonio, Clarence Yanta and Dona, and Dorothy Yanta all of Karnes City; many Yanta cousins, cousins Charles Browne III and Yukari of Japan, Christine LaBruno of New Jersey, Jenn Sheffield and John of Florida, Travis Kornacki, USCG; many beloved extended family throughout the United States; foster brother Randy Patterson of Lampasas, Texas, Casey Patterson of South Carolina; Friends Shawna and Travis Kelso and children Vivian, Greta, and Wyatt of Austin, Rachael Morales and Cassie of Buda, Melissa Almanza and Phillip of Kyle, Susan Avery and sons Gerald and Eric Hoselton of Buda, Amy Burgess and son Nicholas of San Marcos, Kelly Rodriguez of Buda, Jason Stoneberg and Christina of Austin, Bergeron Harris and Laurinda of Georgetown, Erika Lea Peterson of Cedar Park, and Connie Cox and Chandler of Harker Heights. Brett was preceded in death by brother Scott Kornacki, sibling Adrian Yanta, devoted stepdad, Allen Yanta, cousins Veronica Yanta and Brandon Kornacki, uncles Kerry Kornacki, Martin Yanta, Larry Yanta, and Brett's six grandparents. Funeral services for Brett will be 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin. Visitation will follow the funeral until 3:00 PM. Burial will be at 3:30 PM at Forest Oaks Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 16, 2019