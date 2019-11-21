|
|
BLACKWELL, Brian Anthony Passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the age of 67. Brian was born in Los Angeles, California, April 1, 1952. Brian was born to Francis Xavier Blackwell and Elizabeth Ann Beggs Blackwell. Brian is survived by his two children, Brianna Victoria Blackwell (21) and Austin Luke Blackwell (17) of Westlake and Ex-Wife Kathleen Blackwell. As well as his siblings: Dan Blackwell, Mary Blackwell, David Blackwell, Ann Blackwell Nay, Barbara Blackwell Ramp, and Julie Blackwell, and his deceased brother, Frank Blackwell. Brian was an avid music lover and impacted much of the music business industry at Sony Music Entertainment in Los Angeles. From Boston to Maui to San Francisco to Los Angeles, and Austin, Brian is remembered by his passion for kindness, charity and ultimate positive influence on the lives of many. Visitation and Services 2:00 pm 4:00 pm on Sunday, November 24 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home 2620 South Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas 78704. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 21, 2019