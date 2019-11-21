Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
2620 S. Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 442-1446
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
2620 S. Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
View Map
Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
2620 S. Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Blackwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Anthony Blackwell


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Anthony Blackwell Obituary
BLACKWELL, Brian Anthony Passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the age of 67. Brian was born in Los Angeles, California, April 1, 1952. Brian was born to Francis Xavier Blackwell and Elizabeth Ann Beggs Blackwell. Brian is survived by his two children, Brianna Victoria Blackwell (21) and Austin Luke Blackwell (17) of Westlake and Ex-Wife Kathleen Blackwell. As well as his siblings: Dan Blackwell, Mary Blackwell, David Blackwell, Ann Blackwell Nay, Barbara Blackwell Ramp, and Julie Blackwell, and his deceased brother, Frank Blackwell. Brian was an avid music lover and impacted much of the music business industry at Sony Music Entertainment in Los Angeles. From Boston to Maui to San Francisco to Los Angeles, and Austin, Brian is remembered by his passion for kindness, charity and ultimate positive influence on the lives of many. Visitation and Services 2:00 pm 4:00 pm on Sunday, November 24 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home 2620 South Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas 78704. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -