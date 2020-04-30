Home

FARRELL, Brian Hugh Brian Hugh Farrell was born Jan 13, 1962, and passed away April 19, 2020. 3rd child of Max and Nell Farrell. Brenda and Carol are his sisters. He is preceded in death by his mom, Nellie Pearl Harmon. His funeral service will be at a future date, but he is being buried at the National Cemetery in San Antonio. If you want to read more about Brian, harrellfuneralhomes.co-m has a memorial page for him. We will always love and miss you Brian
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 30, 2020
