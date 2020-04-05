Home

Brian Joseph Conlee


1961 - 2020
Brian Joseph Conlee Obituary
CONLEE, Brian Joseph Brian Joseph Conlee AKA Jimmy, James, BriDog, and Captain Chaos, 58, of Austin, Texas, President of Conlee Consulting, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020, after complications from colon surgery. Brian was born on December 19, 1961, in Newport Beach, California, to Nancy Conlee Marshall and John Monroe Conlee. Brian spent most of his adolescent life body surfing, riding cruiser bikes on the beach, and was active in the Boy's Club where he played any and every sport. Shortly after graduating from Boulder City High School, Brian moved to Texas where he got his start in executive recruiting, for which he had a true gift and passion. In 1991, Brian married his first wife, Shonda Ann Berryhill, and they had two children, Sean and Kinzy. Shonda died of breast cancer in 2002. Later, in 2006, Brian met and married Sara Ann Prewitt. Brian and Sara raised Sara's children, Claire, Hayden, and Lindsay, along with Sean and Kinzy, lovingly, as one big family. Brian was active in the church community of Austin Christian Fellowship and loved to volunteer with youth. His passions and hobbies were the beach, riding his bike, hiking, IPAs, and being a father to his five children. Brian was the epitome of a family man and loved his children and wife deeply. He was a proud father and a dear friend and mentor to many. He had poise, humility, and an entrepreneurial spirit. Brian was compassionate and the heartbeat of his family. Brian is proceeded in death by his first wife, Shonda Ann Berryhill; father, John Monroe Conlee; and uncle, Pete Nickertz. He is survived by his wife, Sara Conlee; children, Sean and Kinzy Conlee, Claire and her husband Mason Barber, Hayden and Lindsay Prewitt; parents, Nancy and Ed Marshall; sister and husband, Tracy and Brian Norton; brother and wife, Chris and Leigh Conlee; sister-in-law and husband, Sharla and Mark de Frere; brother-in-law Ben and Meredith Berryhill; sister-in-law Lindsay Holtkamp; aunts and uncles, Kathy and Dallas Smith, Sally and Ned Rose; cousins, Shayne Rose, Justine Crosby, Heather Smith, Heidi Smith, Spencer Rose, and Eddie Rose; nieces and nephews, Cody and Tanner Norton, Katherine and William de Frere, Brennan, Ella, and Kellan Conlee, and Jack and Lucy Holtkamp. The memorial service will take place as soon as it is safe for family and friends to come together to mourn the loss of Brian, and to celebrate his life. Details to follow. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 5, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
