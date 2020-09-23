CORBIN, Brian Paul Brian Paul Corbin of Travis County departed on 8/22/2020 at age 44. Countless family, friends, film students & colleagues carry his legacy of love & generosity of spirit. Brian's daughter, Francesca, parents, Paul & Flo, brother & sister-in-law, Chris & Emily, niece, Fiona, & many others survive in continued celebration of Brian's life. Monetary memorials graciously accepted in support of Francesca's education & material needs. Mail to 825 Ash Street, Burleson, Texas, 76028
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 23, 2020.