BRYANT, Dr. Brian Reid Dr. Brian Reid Bryant, of Austin, TX passed away in his home on August 24, 2019 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 68 while in Hospice Care and surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Diane Pedrotty Bryant, four children, four grandchildren and two brothers. Brian was born on January 27, 1951 in Key West, FL at the U. S. Naval Air Station; his family settled in Maine. He earned his B.S. at the University of Maine-Portland/Gorham, 1978, his M.S. in Education at the University of Southern Maine-Gorham, 1979, and his Ph.D. at The University of Texas at Austin, 1984. He served in the Air Force for four years. Brian was a Research Professor in The Meadows Center for Preventing Educational Risk, and taught special education courses in the Department of Special Education at the University of Texas. He was the Co-editor-in-Chief of the Learning Disability Quarterly and a Past President of the Council for Learning Disabilities (CLD). Brian had over 100 educational publications and received awards from the CLD and the American Association for Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities for his contributions to the disability field. At Brian's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to: The Dana-Farber/Jimmy Fund Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, or CLD.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 15, 2019